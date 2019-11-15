33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian gov't air raid in Idlib

At least 33 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air raid by Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province.

The governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said early on Friday, raising an earlier death toll, while also threatening an escalation of conflict and another refugee crisis.

The deaths are the largest number of fatalities suffered by Turkey in a single day since it began sending thousands of troops into Idlib in recent weeks, amid a Russia-backed Syrian government offensive to seize the war-torn country’s last opposition-held stronghold, which is home to more than three million people.

The ferocious bombing campaign and ground assault have displaced nearly one million people since December, more than half of whom are children.

In a statement issued through a spokesman, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the ‘indiscriminate’ air strikes by the Syrian regime and Russian forces.