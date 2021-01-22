Australia suspends its trans-Tasman travel bubble

Families in New Zealand have been left upset after Australia abruptly suspended its trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended for at least 72 hours after a woman on Sunday became New Zealand’s first community case in a little more than two months.

Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt has also urged people who are planning to travel to reconsider.

“A change has come into effect immediately, it’s recommended that all passengers from New Zealand with a green safe, travel zone flight scheduled in the next 72 hours reconsider their need to travel.”

At least five flights to Australia have been cancelled, and people will have to quarantine in Australia until the ban is lifted.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak about Australia’s temporary halt to quarantine-free travel for New Zealanders later this afternoon.