3 people killed and 2 injured during a shooting at an Indiana shopping mall

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana. [Source: CNN]

Three people are dead and two others injured after a shooter opened fire in the food court of a Greenwood, Indiana, shopping mall Sunday evening, police say.

Around 6:00 p.m. local time, multiple people called 911 to report an active shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison told reporters.

Investigators believe the unidentified gunman, an adult man, was shot and killed by a lawfully armed 22-year-old man who “observed the shooting in progress,” Ison said.

The victims include one male and four females, including a 12-year-old girl whose parents brought her to the hospital with minor injuries after the shooting, the chief said, noting she is expected to be “just fine.”

The second injured victim was hospitalized and in stable condition as of Sunday evening, Ison said.

Olivia Harding said she was at the Old Navy in the mall when she and her mom heard four gunshots and thought the nearby carousel was breaking down.

“Next thing you know, you hear about six more shots and you see everybody running,”

Harding told CNN affiliate WISH. Harding said she doesn’t think she’ll come back to a mall “for a very long time.”