3 children dead after being found on beach at Coney Island, mother questioned

NYPD Chief Kenneth Corey speaks to the press in Brooklyn, New York. [Photo Credit: ABC News]

Three young children, one just 3 months old, died after police discovered them unresponsive early Monday on the beach at New York’s Coney Island and detained their mother who is suspected of drowning them, authorities said.

The grim discovery came at 4:42 a.m., about 90 minutes after police launched a frantic search for the children, whose 30-year-old mother was found soaking wet, barefoot and uncommunicative on the Coney Island Boardwalk, police officials said during a news conference. One official briefed on the probe told ABC News that the mother was “nearly catatonic” when police attempted to speak with her Monday morning.

Detectives are looking into whether postpartum depression played a role in the triple slaying, the official said.

Kenneth Corey, chief of department for the New York Police Department, said officers immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the children, who were taken to Coney Island Hospital, where they were all pronounced dead. While autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police suspect the children died from drowning, officials said.

Corey described the children as a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl. Their names were not immediately released.

Corey said the incident unfolded around 1:40 a.m., when a relative called 911 and said she was concerned that the mother was going to harm the children.

Officers went to the mother’s apartment in Coney Island, knocked on the door but got no answer, Corey said. While at the address, a man showed up and identified himself as the father of one of the children, who also expressed concern for the well-being of the children and told officers he believed the mother had taken them to the boardwalk.

Corey said police immediately launched a search of the mother’s apartment, which was unlocked, the boardwalk, the surrounding neighbourhood and the beach. They found the mother on the boardwalk with other relatives, but her children were nowhere in sight.

He said the search for the children intensified with NYPD helicopters and boats being deployed.

Corey said the children were found unresponsive at the water’s edge near the boardwalk at W. 35th Street.

He said the mother was found about two miles from where police discovered her children.

Police said the deaths of the children appear to be premeditated and not something that occurred at the spur of a moment. Detectives are looking into the mother’s past and interviewing neighbours and relatives, officials said.

The mother has no prior arrests or history of being emotionally disturbed, according to NYPD records. She has prior domestic incidents of harassment and aggravated harassment that did not result in charges, according to the records.