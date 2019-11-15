Senior Pentagon official resigns

Another top official has quit the Pentagon, only a day after Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was sacked.

Politico, which first broke the story, describes the resignation of James Anderson, the acting undersecretary of defense for policy, as raising fears of a “post-election purge” at the Pentagon.

Anderson had reportedly fallen out with the White House over personnel issues.

His resignation letter

cites his claimed successes, including modernising the US nuclear arsenal, providing civilian oversight over war plans and strengthening the US “global posture”.

The last paragraph, though, has prompted some online comment.

“Now, as ever, our long-term success depends on adhering to the US constitution all public servants swear to support and defend.”