27 feared dead in Osaka building fire
December 17, 2021 4:46 pm
[Source: BBC]
At least 27 people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in downtown Osaka, Japan.
Police are looking into the possibility that the blaze was deliberately started, said public broadcaster NHK.
Local media said the victims had suffered “cardiopulmonary arrest,” a term often used in preliminary reports before a death is officially confirmed.
Footage showed blackened windows after dozens of firefighters put out the blaze on the fourth floor.
The building is located in a busy commercial and entertainment district in Osaka.
