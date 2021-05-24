27 feared dead in Osaka building fire

At least 27 people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in downtown Osaka, Japan.

Police are looking into the possibility that the blaze was deliberately started, said public broadcaster NHK.

Local media said the victims had suffered “cardiopulmonary arrest,” a term often used in preliminary reports before a death is officially confirmed.

Footage showed blackened windows after dozens of firefighters put out the blaze on the fourth floor.

The building is located in a busy commercial and entertainment district in Osaka.