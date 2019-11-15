Trump administration, US Congress nearing agreement on $747b COVID-19 aid package

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to NZ$747 billion.

This is to boost small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said today that they’re getting close to a deal.

Along with the small business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at “helping our hospitals,” particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.

A deal could be announced tomorrow, the president said at a White House briefing.

With small-business owners reeling during a coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier today he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek.