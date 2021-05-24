Home

World

25 soldiers die fighting wildfires in northern Algeria

AP News
August 11, 2021 5:34 am
[Source: AP]

Algeria’s president announced Tuesday night that 25 soldiers have been killed saving residents from the wildfires ravaging forests and villages east of the capital.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted that the soldiers saved 100 citizens from the blazes in two areas in the mountainous Kabyle region, home of the Berbers. Four other soldiers were seriously burned fighting the fires and seven others also had burns, the Defense Ministry said.

At least seven local people were reported dead in the fires on Tuesday.

Dozens of blazes sprang up Monday in the mountainous Kabyle region and elsewhere, and Algerian authorities sent in the army to help citizens battle blazes and evacuate. Multiple fires were burning through forests and devouring the olive trees, cattle and chickens that provide the livelihoods of families in the Kabyle region.

