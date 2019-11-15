Home

25 people now been killed by COVID-19 in Indonesia

CNN
March 20, 2020 4:12 pm

Twenty-five people in Indonesia who contracted the coronavirus have now died, according to the nation’s novel coronavirus response team spokesperson, Achmad Yurianto.

Six new deaths were reported in the country on Thursday — five in the capital of Jakarta and one in Central Java.

Indonesia has the highest coronavirus death toll of any country in Southeast Asia. The Philippines has reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths, while Malaysia has reported two, according to state media in those countries.

Article continues after advertisement

At least 309 people have contracted the virus, 15 of whom have recovered, Yurianto said.

Authorities in Indonesia are suspending visa-free travel for foreign passengers and visa-on-arrival options for the next month as part of efforts to stop the virus’ spread.

