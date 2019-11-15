Brazil hit by deadly rain and landslides

At least 23 people have died in Brazil and more than 30 are missing after torrential rain and landslides hit coastal areas in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The death toll is expected to rise further as firefighters and rescue crews are continuing to search for missing people.

Worst hit is São Paulo state, where at least 18 deaths have been reported.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source:BBC]

Among the victims are a mother and her child, as well as two firefighters.

They were trying to rescue the child who was buried under the rubble when a second landslide hit.