22 Turkish troops killed in airstrike in Idlib

At least 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an airstrike by Syrian “regime forces”.

More were hurt in the attack in Idlib and other reports say the death toll could be higher.

Turkey is now retaliating against Syrian government targets after President Recep Erdogan held a top-level security meeting.

Syrian forces supported by Russia are trying to retake Idlib from rebels who are backed by Turkish soldiers.

President Erdogan wants the Syrian government forces to pull back from positions where Turkey has set up military observation posts and had earlier threatened to attack them if they did not halt their advance.

But Syria’s government and Russia have rejected his demand to pull back to ceasefire lines agreed in 2018. Russia has also accused Turkey of violating the 2018 ceasefire by backing rebels with artillery fire.