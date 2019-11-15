22 dead, more wounded as gunmen storm campus

At least 22 people have been killed by gunmen who stormed Kabul University before engaging security forces in an hours-long battle on Monday.

A spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry said the attack was eventually stopped when three gunmen were killed.

A regional Islamic State group claimed responsibility in a statement.

The attack began shortly before the expected arrival of government officials for an Iranian book fair and continued for several hours.

A further 22 people were wounded by the attackers.

Tuesday has been declared a national day of mourning by the government.

The Taliban denied involvement and condemned the attack shortly after it began on Monday. Hours later the Islamic State group issued a message on the Telegram app saying it had targeted “the graduation of judges and investigators working for the apostate Afghan government”.