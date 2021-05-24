Home

World

22 dead and dozens missing in Tennessee flash floods

| @BBCWorld
August 24, 2021 8:11 am

At least 22 people have been killed and dozens more are missing following flash floods in the US state of Tennessee.

Rescue crews are still searching for dozens of people in rural Humphreys County, which is west of Nashville.

The record-breaking flooding began on Saturday, submerging entire roads and taking out telephone and power lines.

Article continues after advertisement

Emergency workers are searching door-to-door in the worst-hit areas, with rescuers also combing through the debris of homes that were washed away.

The names of the missing have been listed on a notice board at an emergency centre in Humphreys County, with relatives left fearing the worst.

On the county’s Facebook page, people have been desperately seeking any information that could help locate their missing friends and relatives.

Millions of people across Long Island and southern New England have been told to prepare for coastal surges, flooding and downed trees and power lines.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has approved disaster relief for the states of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York, which are expected to be hit hard by the storm.

