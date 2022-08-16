21 deaths reported, 4811 new cases in NZ today

COVID-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. [Source: 1News]

There are 4811 new COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced today.

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 533 people in hospital with the virus, three fewer than Monday.

Twelve people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one fewer than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 65.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 556, down on 645 a week ago, and down on 570 24 hours ago.

Twenty-one more people with the virus have died.

Of the 21 people who have died, five were aged in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Eight were men and 13 were women.

Six were from the Auckland region, three each were from Lakes and Canterbury, two each were from Waikato, Hawke’s Bay and Nelson Marlborough, and one each were from the Wellington region, South Canterbury and the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1782 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now 13.

On Monday, 3387 community cases were announced.