202 new COVID-19 community cases today

There are 202 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are in Northland (17), Auckland (119), Waikato (39), Lakes (4), Bay of Plenty (8), Taranaki (1), Hawke’s Bay (8), Hutt Valley (1), Wellington (4) and Nelson Marlborough (1).

Fourteen people are in hospital with the virus, including one in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Sixty-three cases in MIQ were also announced on Tuesday.

The cases had arrived in the country between January 25 and February 6.

They had travelled from Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, Denmark, the UK, Egypt, Fiji, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Full travel history was still to be obtained for 27 of the border cases.

The cases had tested positive for the virus between days 1 and 12.

On Monday, 188 community cases were announced.