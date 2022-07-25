2 killed in shooting in Los Angeles County park

[Source: CBS NEWS]

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Erik Scott said Sunday.

Four of the victims are male and three are female, LAFD said, earlier Sunday.

Authorities did not specify which two had died, but earlier Sunday, LAFD said at least three of the seven people who were initially injured had suffered gunshot wounds and one male and one female had been transported from the scene in critical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Information on the other injuries was not immediately available.

Gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. local time Sunday near a car show that was being held at the park, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Police said later Sunday night that they believe the shooting broke out near the baseball fields at the park, and that it was the result of a dispute between twogroups, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Police said they believe there were multiple shooters, although an exact number was not given. There are no suspects in custody at this point, police said Sunday night.

Several weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.