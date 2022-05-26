19 children among dead in primary school attack

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a school had written on social media he would shoot his grandmother and attack a school.

Facebook’s owner Meta says the 18-year-old suspect’s messages were sent privately on the platform.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the attacker does not appear to have had a criminal record or a history of mental health problems. `

Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke was ejected from the briefing after confronting Abbott on gun laws

President Biden says he will travel to Texas in the coming days; Vice-President Kamala Harris says the US must pass reasonable gun laws.