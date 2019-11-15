World
180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
BBC
July 6, 2020 12:27 pm
The decision to allow the group to disembark follows a week of tension on board the ship. [Source: BBC]
Italy has given permission for 180 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean to disembark from a charity-run ship.
The decision comes after a stand-off that lasted more than a week.
The Ocean Viking, operated by rescue group SOS Méditerranée, declared a state of emergency on Friday, citing fears for the safety of both migrants and crew.
The migrants are set to be transferred to a government vessel in Sicily on Monday and will quarantine for 14 days.
Medics have already tested those on the Ocean Viking for COVID-19. Results are expected later today.
