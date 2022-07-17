17 members of Congress arrested during Supreme Court protest

[Source: CBS News]

Seventeen members of Congress were among those arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights demonstration outside the Supreme Court, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress.

Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.

A spokesperson for Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts also confirmed multiple arrests of members of Congress, and said Pressley was among those arrested.

Pressley’s communications director Ricardo Sánchez said her arrest was an act of “non-violent civil disobedience.” Rep. Katherine Clark, the Democratic assistant speaker of the House, was also arrested.