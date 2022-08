[Source: 1News]

There are 4489 new COVID-19 community cases in New Zealand, Public Health Agency lead Dr Andrew Old announced on Wednesday.

There are 496 people in hospital with the virus, 37 fewer than Tuesday.

Thirteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one more than 24 hours ago.

Sixteen more people with the virus have died.

On Tuesday, 4811 community cases were announced.