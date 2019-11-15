16 dead after Air India plane breaks in two at Calicut

An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board has crashed at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, killing at least 16 people, officials say.

Aviation officials say the Boeing 737, en route from Dubai, skidded off the runway in rain and broke in two after landing at Calicut airport.

The flight was repatriating Indians stranded by the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the plane accident”.

Most people on board the Boeing 737 jet have been evacuated, with dozens of them taken to hospital with injuries, some serious, authorities said.

The airline said there were 184 passengers, including 10 children, and seven crew members on board the flight when it crashed in rainy conditions at Calicut.