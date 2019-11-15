Home

14 million South Korean households will receive cash under the government's disaster support fund

CNN
March 30, 2020 6:04 pm
South Korean Presidential Blue House [Source: CNN]

Around 14 million South Korean households will qualify for financial assistance under the government’s newly announced disaster support fund.

On Monday, the country’s President Moon Jae-in announced that the government would provide funding to households in the bottom 70% of incomes.

According to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, there are 14 million households in that income bracket.

The level of support depends on the number of people in the household, with one person households qualifying for 400,000 won ($327), while households with four or more people will receive 1 million won ($817) in support.

South Korea’s cases: The East Asian country has confirmed 78 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 9,661, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national death toll is 158.

