14 dead after accident near Lake Maggiore

Fourteen people including a child have been killed, and another child is seriously injured after a cable car fell on a mountain in northern Italy on Sunday.

The accident happened on a service transporting passengers from the resort town of Stresa up the nearby Mottarone mountain in the region of Piedmont.

Images from the scene show the wreckage lying in a steep wooded area.

Article continues after advertisement

The victims included foreign nationals, the local mayor said.

“We are devastated, in pain,” Marcella Severino, mayor of Stresa, told broadcaster RAI.

Two children aged five and nine were airlifted to hospital in Turin. The nine-year-old later died. The five-year-old was conscious upon arrival and was undergoing surgery for multiple fractures, the hospital said.

The death toll steadily rose in the hours after the accident as the wreckage was searched.