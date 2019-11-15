139 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Guam

Guam has reported another confirmed COVID-19 case, taking the toll there to 139.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said one confirmed case was reported earlier on Thursday from US Naval Hospital Guam, and there is an additional probable case.

She said the US territory has 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Five people have died from the virus there.

126 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Guam.