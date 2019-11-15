Home

13-year-old boy dies, says London hospital trust

BBC news
April 1, 2020 8:41 am

A 13-year-old boy who tested positive for coronavirus has died, King’s College Hospital Trust in London said.

A spokesman for the trust said the boy’s death had been referred to the coroner but gave no further details.

It comes as the biggest daily increase in the number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK – 381 – was reported.

Article continues after advertisement

As of 17:00 BST on Monday, the number of UK deaths linked to the virus was 1,789.

“Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time,” King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said.

“The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made.”

Earlier NHS England said that a 19-year-old had died after testing positive for the virus. At that stage, the teenager was believed to be England’s youngest death linked to coronavirus.

