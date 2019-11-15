12 police killed in one week in Guanajuato

Twelve police officers have been killed in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato in the space of a week.

One of those killed was María Sonia Arellano, a decorated officer who was kidnapped along with her husband and son in the city of Irapuato.

While her son and husband were freed, Ms Arellano’s body was later found dumped and dismembered.

The powerful criminal group Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) said it was behind her murder.

The brutal killing of Ms Arellano, who was awarded the order of police merit a few months ago, has caused outrage in Mexico, where murders of members of the security forces are not uncommon.