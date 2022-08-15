New Zealand: 12 deaths reported, 3387 new cases

[Source: 1News]

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 536 people in hospital with the virus, 21 fewer than Sunday.

Thirteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two fewer than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 570, down on 660 a week ago, and down on 587 24 hours ago.

Twelve more people with the virus have died.

Of the 12 people who have died, three were aged in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Eight were men and four were women.

Three each were from Waikato and Canterbury, two each were from the Auckland region and MidCentral District, and one each were from Whanganui and the Southern District.

There are a total of 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is 14.

On Sunday, 2618 community cases were announced.