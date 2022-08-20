100 evacuations in Nelson overnight as heavy rain continues

[Source: 1News]

Around 100 evacuations were carried out in the Nelson Tasman region overnight, as more rain is expected for the region until Saturday morning.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says 508 evacuations have been carried out in the Nelson region – 100 of them overnight – and “that looks set to increase even more”.

“We have just come through the worst of the rain overnight, but there is much more to do to ensure people are safe to return home,” Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said.

Meanwhile, the road between Takaka and Collingwood is blocked as a large slip on Birds Hill, in Golden Bay, is expected to take time to clear.

Takaka Hill Road is potentially closed, but it is to too unsafe for contractors to check at this stage, Civil Defence said. The road is also blocked on the Takaka Valley by Lindsays Bridge.

There is also potential for slipping to occur on the Cannan Hill due to the amount of rain.