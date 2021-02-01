10 Myanmar police killed in attack by ethnic armies

An alliance of ethnic armies in Myanmar that has opposed the military’s crackdown on anti-coup protests has attacked a police station killing at least 10 policemen.

The police station was attacked early in the morning by fighters from an alliance.

More than 700 people have been killed by the military in the crackdown on protests against the coup, according to a monitoring group.

Article continues after advertisement

As violence has escalated, about a dozen armed groups have condemned the coup-makers as illegitimate and pledged to stand with the protesters.

Junta spokesperson, Brigadier Zaw Min Tun says the support for the protest is waning and the death toll is considerably lower than reported.

“If we really shoot at the protest groups using automatic rifles, the 500 you refer to can be killed within hours.”

Civilian lawmakers, most of whom are in hiding after their removal, have announced plans to form a “national unity government” – with key roles for ethnic leaders – and are holding online talks about joint resistance to the generals.