1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting, stabbing in Auckland

[[Source: 1News]

One person has died and three others are in hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Auckland’s East Tamaki overnight.

Police said three people with stab wounds and one person with a gunshot wound presented at Middlemore Hospital around 4.30am.

The incident happened in a carpark off Lady Fisher Place in the Highbrook Drive area.

Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua said one of the three who presented with stab wounds has now died from their injuries.

The other three remain in a serious condition in hospital.

“We are in the early stages of an investigation and the scene is currently cordoned off while an examination takes place,” Fa’amanuia Va’aelua said.

Police are seeking any witnesses to come forward they establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who was in the area or has any information which may be relevant is urged to contact police.