Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins AC Milan at 38

Former Sweden and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined AC Milan on a six-month deal, with the option for another season.

The 38-year-old was a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

The Serie A side said Ibrahimovic “will be in Milan on 2 January, 2020 to take his medical” and join his team-mates.

Ibrahimovic was at Serie A side Milan from 2010 to 2012, scoring 42 goals in 61 league games for the club.

He joined LA Galaxy in March 2018 and scored 53 goals during his time in the United States as well as being named in the MLS best XI teams of 2018 and 2019.