Yusuf urges football players to stay fit

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf is urging all football players to stay fit during this period.

The Association’s scheduled tournaments, events and programs came to a standstill as the country recorded its first case of COVID-19 with restrictions placed forcing sporting facilities and Centres to close.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Yusuf says although the health and safety of player’s is paramount, it is also equally important for every player to keep themselves engaged.

“As soon as the restrictions are over, the competition will restart so they need to be in their best, they need to train and work hard in the farms that will keep them fit.”

Yusuf says with the OFC Nations Cup being cancelled, all players named in the national squad are urged to diver their attention and preparation to the World Cup in Qatar.