Yusuf clears air on confusion over CvC

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has cleared the air on the confusions surrounding the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions tournament.

There were controversies surrounding the change of times of the competition and Yusuf says there is no negative motive behind the decision.

“I just want to clear the air on this misconception on the reason we deferred the match from this weekend Sunday night to Friday night is our sponsor has requested for deferment because of a death in a family in Lautoka and as a result we tried to put this games in one weekend.”

Yusuf adds the change in dates will give ample time to Ba and Labasa to fully prepare for the match.

The first round of the much anticipated clash will be held next Friday at 7pm in Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The second round will be hosted at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori next Sunday at 3pm.