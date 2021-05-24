Home

Youth urged to reach common goal

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 12:14 pm
Minister for Defense, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu [left] during the Mighty Heights Volleyball tournament at Namadi Heights [Source: Fiji Police]

Youth volleyball teams of Namadi were reminded to work together in achieving a common goal.

Minister for Defense, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu echoed this message during the Mighty Heights Volleyball tournament at Namadi Heights on Tuesday.

Seruiratu was pleased with the talent identified from the community and thanked the organizers for providing a platform for young people to showcase their skills.

The two-day tournament saw 20 teams in the men’s category and 14 in the women’s with teams travelling from far as Levuka.

Its next tournament will be on the 14th and 15th of next month.

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

