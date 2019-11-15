Youngsters impress in Age Group Nationals

Fiji’s talent pool in swimming is something was the standout feature in the recent Age Group Nationals.

The first swimming competition held post-COVID-19 saw 21 national records tumbled by upcoming swimmers.

National representative Taichi Vakasama says this is a positive sign for the sport.

“The times I used to do back then, they’re surpassing it by a minute or two so really I can’t wait to see them as they grow up and come compete in the Open Age with us.”

Vakasama adds this is also an indication that Fiji can do well in the coming future in terms of Pacific and international outings.

The 20-year-old is also one of the eight swimmers vying for the quota spot for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.