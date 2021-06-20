Younger players will need the exposure: Tuwai

The Oceania 7s tournament is a critical part of exposing the younger players in the international arena.

Veteran player Jerry Tuwai says the team did not have any international competition exposure since the Los Angeles 7s in March last year and since the team has recruited newer and younger players who will need some game time with international players.

Tuwai says the competition this weekend is a good platform to test the team.

“These new boys bring something else, theyre new so they are young and excited and very fit and they are eager to play this weekend”

Baber will name his side to play in the first game against Australia later today.

Fiji takes on Australia at 4pm and the second match against an Oceania Selection side at 9:30pm.