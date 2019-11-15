Young Waqainabete dreams big

Eden Waqainabete may be an unknown but she could become a household name soon in the sport of swimming.

The 13-year-old who set a new record in the 100 meters breaststroke event at the Open Nationals this week is already eyeing the sport’s biggest stage.

Waqainabete who attends International School Nadi is not just an ordinary 13 year old because she has big dreams.

Article continues after advertisement

She says first she needs to get a scholarship.

‘I want to get a scholarship overseas in the US and I want to compete in the Olympics

The youngster took up swimming when she was five years old and is coached by Rosemarie Rova who is also the mother of Waqanaibete’s role model and national rep Cheyanne.

Waqainabete adds Cheyanne Rova has a positive impact on her budding career.

‘Cheyanne Rova because she has been swimming forever and she’s had so many experiences competing overseas and she’s now training for the Olympics squad’

Waqainabete is one of the exciting young talents that’s now expected to feature in the Oceania Championships.

Swimming was the most successful Team Fiji sport at last year’s Pacific Games.