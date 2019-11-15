Young swimmers push Rova to do better

The competition from young swimmers has been somewhat a motivation for 24-year-old Cheyenne Rova.

Rova also come through the system and began swimming at a very young age.

But now she is considered as one of the veteran swimmers in the Team Fiji squad.

Article continues after advertisement

She says these swimmers have been giving her a run for her money in many local competitions.

“All the young swimmers coming up racing at Open nationals it is not easy being the oldest but we all train together. And to have them as my teammates, it’s been great.”

As an experienced swimmer, Rova adds it is critical for young and upcoming swimming champions to manage their time wisely.

“My advice is to balance everything out. Balance your swimming life and your social life, life outside of swimming. Because that will help you have a healthy mindset.”

Rova is amongst the eight swimmers that are vying for a spot in the Olympic Games.