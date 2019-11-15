Young Shaw wants to achieve more in weightlifting

Young weightlifter Daniel Shaw has big plans for himself.

The 15-year-old Gospel High School student who was named the Young Male Athlete of the Year at the recent Fiji Sports Awards says he wants to achieve more in the sport.

Last year Shaw won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Junior Championship but he says he wants a different colored medal when he competes next.

Shaw says he wants to improve his snatch and the clean and jerk so he can improve his total lift.

“I just want to train harder and shift my medal to gold and I want to accomplish more in competitions. I want to work on both because your total will increase and achieve the medals”.

Shaw and Rebbeca Johns both from weightlifting won the Young Male and Female athlete of the year awards over the weekend.