Young players selected for High Performance Unit program

The Fiji National Rugby League will be selecting players from the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Competition for their High Performance Unit.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the FSSRL has had to defer the national quarterfinals to a later date.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says once competition resumes, post COVID-19, selectors will be at every competition scouting players.

“Since there are no games at the moment we are recruiting players into the Silktails system. We are looking forward to the final series of the secondary schools game during which the selectors will be there to see which players so that they can select into the HPU system.”

The FNRL is expected to make an announcement later in the week on the National Elite Development Program.