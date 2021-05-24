Young New Zealand Olympian dies

New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died at the age of 24.

This was released in a statement by Cycling New Zealand earlier this morning.

Podmore competed at the 2016 Rio Games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was her country’s keirin champion in 2017.

The statement says Olivia was a much-loved and respected rider in the Cycling New Zealand squad and the wider cycling community.

Tributes have poured in across social media, including one from British cyclist Callum Skinner.

Cyclist Lizzy Banks says Yesterday’s news of Olivia Podmore’s passing is truly devastating. I want to share to raise awareness of the struggles so many face.