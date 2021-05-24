Yee fights to get back in shape

National table tennis rep and two-time Olympian, Sally Yee is eyeing her second Commonwealth Games.

Yee competed in the 2018 Games and knows exactly what to expect from the event.

She says her major concern at the moment is getting back into her best form.

“Some of the challenges that I am facing is having a competitive training partner since players are not coming for training much these days. Trying to get all my tactics and energy back and all the lessons that I’ve learned from before.”

Yee’s last competitive event was at the Olympic Games in July and the 20-year-old has been on a break since then.

She has been focusing on her family, taking care of her child with little time to try and stay in shape.

Sally’s sister Grace is also a favorite in making the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England next year.