Xavier College dominates in Secondary School Football

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Association Facebook Page]

Xavier College has so far won three out of the four finals they have qualified in, for the Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championships at Churchill Park.

In the U15 grade final Xavier College beat Vashist Muni College 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

Both teams drew 2 all after regulation time.

In the U17 final, Xavier College beat Korovuto College 1-nil.

Xavier College also took out the open girl’s division, thrashing Vunimono High School 4-1.

Their U-19 boys team is currently playing Labasa Muslim College in the last final.