World Rugby postpones Hong Kong and Singapore 7s

As expected, World Rugby has announced that the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s will not be played next month due to the continued health concerns relating to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The two tournaments have been rescheduled to be played in October.

The Singapore Sevens will be played on October 10-11 and the Hong Kong Sevens completing the series on October 16-18.

World Rugby along with the Hong Kong Rugby Union and Sport Singapore have taken the decision together.

The governing body says the health and safety of theplayers, fans and everyone working on the event is always thier highest priority.

It adds that the prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

World Rugby further adds the decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners.