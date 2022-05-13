Rugby World Cup hosts confirmed for a decade

[Source: World Rugby]

World Rugby has confirmed three women’s and two men’s Rugby World Cup venues till 2033.

At its annual meeting in Dublin, the World Rugby Council unanimously approved the staging of Rugby World Cup, delivering a golden decade for the sport.

England will host the 2025 Womens Rugby World Cup.

Australia will host the 2027 men’s rugby world cup and well as the 2029 women’s Rugby World Cup.

USA will host the 2031 men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2033 women’s Rugby World Cup.

Underpinning this confirmation, the Council also approved a new model that will see World Rugby form partnerships with national unions and governments to establish a local delivery structure in each nation.

World Rugby Chair Bill Beaumont says the three host nations will provide unprecedented certainty and an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally.

He says this is great for rugby, for fans and for the host nations.