World Rugby 7s commentator Los’e passes on

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

The rugby world is in shock after 7s series commentator Willie Los’e passed on at the age of 55.

Los’e died in Cape Town, South Africa where he was scheduled to commentate the Rugby World Cup 7s.

He played for the New Zealand under-21 side and later captained Tonga at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, playing all three pool games.

Article continues after advertisement

His family said in a statement, that he was “a proud West Aucklander”.

The Los’e family thanked Karl Te Nana, Bailey Mackey and World Rugby boss Steve Jamieson for contacting them directly from South Africa this morning.

The family is awaiting details from Cape Town and has asked to be given time to process and work through their devastating loss and the logistics of repatriation of their brother, father, uncle and son home.