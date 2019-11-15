Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organised in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Djokovic has been criticised for organising the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Viktor Troicki said that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus, while Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time grand slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said that he tested positive. Borna Coric played Dimitrov in Zadar and said he had also tested positive.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country. The tournament featured packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together. Players were also filmed dancing bare-top in a nightclub.