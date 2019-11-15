World Bowling Championship deferred to next year

Team Fiji Bowling will have to wait a year to chase the World Outside Bowling championship title.

This is after the championship has been deferred to May next year as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was set to take place in Queensland, Australia next month featuring bowlers from over 36 nations.

In a statement released by World Bowls, Chief executive Gary Smith says the health and safety of everyone involved was their main concern.

Bowls Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey echoed the same sentiments.

“Adhere to the government directives, do not socially gather and try to manage this intelligently, we’ll all get through so sporting events, no you can’t have them.”

Team Fiji trio Sharol Mar, Loretta Kotoisuva and Elizabeth Moceiwai were set to represent the nation in the women’s triples division and Semesa Naiseruvatu, Kushal Pillay and Ravinesh Prasad in the men’s.

The World Bowls championship has been postponed until May 25th, 2021.