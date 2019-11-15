Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Mother happy to be back in Lautoka|Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Sports

World Bowling Championship deferred to next year

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 6, 2020 12:28 pm
Kushal Pillay and Ravinesh Prasad

Team Fiji Bowling will have to wait a year to chase the World Outside Bowling championship title.

This is after the championship has been deferred to May next year as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was set to take place in Queensland, Australia next month featuring bowlers from over 36 nations.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement released by World Bowls, Chief executive Gary Smith says the health and safety of everyone involved was their main concern.

Bowls Fiji Secretary Phillip Lacey echoed the same sentiments.

“Adhere to the government directives, do not socially gather and try to manage this intelligently, we’ll all get through so sporting events, no you can’t have them.”

Team Fiji trio Sharol Mar, Loretta Kotoisuva and Elizabeth Moceiwai were set to represent the nation in the women’s triples division and Semesa Naiseruvatu, Kushal Pillay and Ravinesh Prasad in the men’s.

The World Bowls championship has been postponed until May 25th, 2021.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.