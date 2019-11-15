Home

World Athletics support Tokyo Olympics postponement

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 10:57 am

World Athletics is supporting the decision of the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Athletes around the world have been pushing for the postponement of the Games amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes believe the decision by the IOC will give athletes, technical officials and volunteers a sense of certainty during this time.

Article continues after advertisement

In a press statement, World Athletics states they will continue to do whatever they can to preserve and create an outdoor season of one-day meeting in 2020 so athletes when they are able and it is safe to, will have access to competitions in every region.

World Athletics states this will help athletes keep track of their performances and adjust their training accordingly ahead of the Olympic Games next year.

In light of this, World Athletics will expedite their current review of the Olympic qualification system incorporation with the IOC.

They will release any changes as soon as possible to allow athletes to know where they stand.

World Athletics is ready to work with the IOC and all sport on setting an alternative date for the Olympic Games in 2021 adding they have already been in discussion with the Organizing Committee of the World Athletics Championship Oregon 21 on the possibility of moving the dates.

[Source: World Athletics]

