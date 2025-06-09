Fiji 7s reflect, reset and refocus ahead semi-final

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fiji’s men’s 7s side have turned their attention to self-review and improvement as they prepare for today’s Singapore Sevens semi-final, following a hard-earned pool-stage victory over South Africa last night.

The win booked Fiji a place in the final four, but the players are mindful that higher standards will be required as the tournament reaches its business end.

Terio Tamani said the clash against South Africa was always going to be a physical battle and praised the team’s resilience in the latter stages of the match.

“Firstly, I want to thank the Lord for being with us in the last few plays, and yeah, it’s always a hard fight with our brothers from Africa, but we bounced back in the second half and got the win.”

Despite the positive result, Tamani made it clear the side is not getting ahead of itself, stressing the importance of learning quickly as they push for the title.

“We’ll go back and look into our mistakes, and we’ll work hard to win the tournament again this year.”

Fiji will take on New Zealand at 6.52pm tonight. Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s side will face Great Britain in the 5th-place semifinal at 4pm this afternoon.

Both matches will be LIVE on FBC TV.

